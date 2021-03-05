Menu
Dorcas June Foltz
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA

Dorcas June Foltz

February 26, 1931- February 26, 2021

Dorcas June Foltz, 90, entered into God's eternal care on the morning of Friday, February 26, 2021 at her home in Shippensburg, PA. She was born on February 26, 1931 in York, PA, daughter of the late Rev. Walter and Mable (Hursh) Gable and graduated from William Penn High School, York. Dorcas worked as a supply clerk typist for Letterkenny Army Depot where she retired December 1988 after 30 years. She was an active member of Oakville U.M.C. and enjoyed singing in the choir. She volunteered at Spirit Trust Lutheran Home, Adams Electric Cooperative and Golden Age Club for 20 years. Dorcas is survived with five children, L. Bradley Foltz of Dover, Wanda J. (Foltz) Boone and husband Rev. Michael of Mt. Pleasant Mills, Karen D. Foltz of York, Eileen M. (Foltz) Little and husband Barry of Red Lion, and Wesley R. Foltz and wife Jenna Sheaffer of Blairs Mills; six grandchildren, Amanda (Foltz) Althoff, Benjamin Foltz, Heather (Boone) Seidenstricker, Derek Little, Rachel (Little) Bohnert, and Erica Little; three great grandchildren, Zachary and Julia Althoff, and Baylee Seidenstricker. She is also survived by a sister, Lois P. Gable of York, PA, and a brother Karl and his wife Dauna Gable of Sneads Ferry, NC. In addition to her parents, Dorcas was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Wilbur E. Foltz, a sister Gladys and her husband Rev. Marlin Lauver of York; a brother Rev. Henry and his wife Audrey Gable of Hughesville; and a sister Orpha and her husband Roy Sauder of York. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Oakville U.M.C., 519 Oakville Rd, Shippensburg, PA 17257. The family of Dorcas Foltz would like to extend a special thank you to all the family, friends, caregivers, and Heartland Hospice that helped to keep her happy and content at her home. Services for Wilbur & Dorcas Foltz will be private at the convenience of the family.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Mar. 5, 2021.
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Knowing Dorcas (your Momma and Grandma) is missed and remembered. She was an inspiration to many and I loved her.
Janet Rabuck (Spero)
Friend
February 26, 2022
I remember both Dorcas and Wib as my Sunday school teachers. I would come to church with my grandparents Addison & Louise Kreamer. Your parents taught me many things, and modeled how to be an a good person of God. They were very good people and will be missed. My prayers to the family.
Vicki Kuykendall King
March 5, 2021
She was a women that was truly admired.
Kathy Hanlin
March 5, 2021
To the Foltz Family, Your Momma was one of the finest ladies I knew. She loved her family and cared for her neighbors as well. I learned many traits from Dorcas and her memories will be treasured. May God provide you all comfort as you grieve her crossing over to be with your Dad, Wib. They were both wonderful folks and you were so blessed to have them as your parent. They are reunited with their Savior. God bless you all.

Janet (Spero) Rabuck
Janet Rabuck
Neighbor
March 5, 2021
Had the pleasure of working with Dorcas many years at LKY; such a nice Lady who never had a harsh to say about anyone; RIP Dear Lady--
Linda Jones
Coworker
March 4, 2021
