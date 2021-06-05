Menu
Doris Biagi

Doris Jean Heckendorn Biagi

April 4, 1934 – April 28, 2021

Doris Jean Heckendorn Biagi "Jean", 87, from Mechanicsburg, passed away on April 28, 2021, at her home. She was born on April 4, 1934, in Shippensburg to the late Richard and Marjorie Blizzard. Jean spent her days working in various lines of work. Her greatest joy was being self-employed and a long-term caregiver. She retired at the age of 80. She is survived by her children Glenn E. Heckendorn "Ed", wife Diane of Carlisle; Glena Kann of Newville and Gerry E. Heckendorn of Mechanicsburg; grandchildren Chris Heckendorn, wife Sally of Carlisle; Michele Whitten, husband Charles of Carlisle; Dan Kann of Mechanicsburg; Joe Kann of Lemoyne; Jeanne R. Kann, partner Eric of Shippensburg; Bambi A. Heckendorn Jones, husband Jesse of Carlisle; Cory E. Heckendorn, partner Brittany of Jonestown; and Caitlin Heckendorn Long, husband Anthony of Harrisburg. Jean has 12 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Jean was proceeded in death by husband John Biagi, her grandson Brian J. Heckendorn "BJ", son in law George "Joe" Kann, and her siblings Marie, Dot, Fred and Sam.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Jun. 5, 2021.
