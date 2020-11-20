Dorothy H. Byers Hoffman

March 21, 1931- November 19, 2020

Dorothy "Dottie" H. Byers Hoffman, 89, of Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Chapel Pointe in Carlisle. She was born on March 21, 1931 in Bendersville and was the daughter of the late Eugene Howe and Janie (Bly) Knox. Dottie was the widow of John P. Hoffman who died in 2009 and Robert W. Byers who died in 2000.

Dottie graduated from Biglerville High School in 1949. She worked as an administrative assistant for C. H. Masland & Sons, Chapel Pointe Nursing Home, and Cumberland County Nursing Home. Dottie also enjoyed being a hostess at Cracker Barrel in Carlisle. Throughout all of her employments, she was a social butterfly who made friends all throughout her journey.

Dottie was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by son Jeffrey L. (Maribeth) Heishman of Carlisle, daughter Sherry J. (Rob) Noone of Sierra Vista, AZ, daughters, Tammy S. (Chris) Jordan of Royersford and Terri L. (Tom) Waybright of Harrisburg, one brother Robert L. Howe of Tucson, AZ, eight grandchildren; Jennifer and Michael (Noone), Christina, Brittany, and Allison (Jordan), and Eric, Terin, and Lydia (Heishman), and 11 great-grandchildren. Dottie was preceded in death by one brother Jack E. Howe.

A private graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in the North Middleton First Church of God Cemetery with Pastor Steve Motter officiating. Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, Carlisle is in charge of the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Chapel Pointe Benevolent Fund, 770 S. Hanover St, Carlisle, PA 17013. Her loving memory will live on forever in her family's hearts. www.Since1853.com.