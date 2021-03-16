Menu
Dorothy Emelyn Hartman
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA

Dorothy Emelyn Hartman

July 07, 1936- March 11, 2021

Dorothy Emelyn Hartman, 84, of Shippensburg, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021 in the Chambersburg Hospital.

She was born July 7, 1936 in Hillsboro, Oregon. Dorothy was a daughter of the late Howard Zeigler and Celia Marie Keiter Weigle.

Years ago Dorothy was a LPN at Carlisle Hospital and then went on to work at the former Carlisle Tire and Rubber where she retired from.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one son, Stanley D. Helm who passed away June 26, 2017.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, Charles R. Hartman; four daughters, Belinda Sue Brown of Carlisle, Sandra Jean Taylor of Altoona, Treva Marie Bailey and her husband Vincent of Ocoee, FL and Teena Joy Mowery of Shippensburg; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 7 p.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Shippensburg. Officiating will be Pastor Philip Steele. Burial will be private. There will be no viewing, however a visitation will be held one hour prior to the memorial service.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc.
112 West King Street, Shippensburg, PA
Mar
24
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc.
112 West King Street, Shippensburg, PA
Many memories of this lady from a long time ago. Prayers to the family and friends
James Keck
March 20, 2021
