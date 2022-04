Dorothy R. Kreitzer

January 28, 1927- March 24, 2021

Dorothy R. Kreitzer, 94 of Enola passed away, March 24, 2021. Services will be held, Wednesday, March 31, 2021 in The Enola First Church of God 9 Sherwood Circle, Enola at 11:00 am with a viewing from 10:00 am until time of services at the church. Burial will be in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens Harrisburg. Please visit richardsonfs.com to sign the guest book and view full obituary.