Dorothy Foose Miller

August 9, 1925 – March 18, 2021

Dorothy Foose Miller, age 95, passed away peacefully March 18, 2021, at the Church of God Home in Carlisle. She was born August 9, 1925, in New Bloomfield to the late Jesse and Gladys (Sweger) Foose. Dorothy was the beloved wife of her devoted husband, Ellsworth L. Miller, for 74 years.

Dorothy's devotion was to her family. In addition to her husband, Dorothy is survived by a son, John Miller, of Carlisle; a daughter, Joan Garman and her husband, Bill, of York; a grandson, Adam Garman, and his wife, Jennifer; a granddaughter, Karen Miller; and great-grandchildren Caleb, Christopher, Julianne, and Sarah. Also surviving are Dorothy's sisters, Sally Nicholson, and Arlene Paxton, of Carlisle, and nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Carlisle. After graduating from Carlisle Commercial College, she worked many years for B. B. Stearns Jewelers in Carlisle, followed by employment at the Ships Parts Control Center in Mechanicsburg. After retirement, Dorothy filled her days helping family members with baking, cleaning, and any needed tasks.

Dorothy loved to reminisce about many happy times at their cabin in northern Pennsylvania with family and friends. She loved to entertain, always following proper etiquette. Dorothy created many beautiful knitted, crocheted, and embroidered items.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses and staff at the Church of God Home for the care given to Dorothy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PA FOP Foundation, P.O. Box 898, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055, a foundation that supports families of fallen police officers, or to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 201 W. Louther St. Carlisle, PA 17013. All services will be private at the convenience of the family.