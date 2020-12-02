Menu
Dorothy V. Oberg
1920 - 2020
BORN
September 9, 1920
DIED
November 27, 2020

Dorothy V. Oberg

September 09, 1920- November 27, 2020

Dorothy V. (Hesselgesser) Oberg, originally of Butler County, Sarver, PA, died peacefully on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Chapel Pointe, Carlisle, where she resided with her husband of 68 years, John Michael Oberg. She celebrated her 100th birthday on September 9, 2020 with her family.

In addition to her husband, Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Patricia (John) Sabel of Carlisle; grandchildren, Debra Carlson of Kentucky, Christine Moncrief of Virginia, and Douglas Sabel of Virginia; and great-grandsons, Alexander and Calvin Sabel of Virginia.

Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.


Published by Cumberlink Sentinel on Dec. 2, 2020.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.