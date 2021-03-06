Douglas K. "Doug" Darr

July 10, 1965- March 03, 2021

Douglas K. "Doug" Darr, 55, of Newville, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at UPMC Carlisle.

He was born July 10, 1965 in Carlisle to Carl L. Darr of Carlisle and the late Sondra (Heiser) Darr who passed away in 2015.

Doug was a 1983 graduate of Carlisle Area High School. During his service in the US Army, Doug was the Assistant Armorer and an Expert Dragon Gunner for the Bravo 4/9 Manchu Light Fighters. He was formerly employed by PPG Industries, Mt. Holly Springs. Doug enjoyed fishing, listening to classic rock and roll, and reading Stephen King books.

In addition to his father, he is survived by two brothers, Scott L. Darr of Perry County and Daniel K. Darr of Carlisle; and his companion, Penny Reisinger of Newville.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Doug to Cumberland County Veterans Affairs, 18 N. Hanover Street #103 Carlisle, PA 17013.

To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.