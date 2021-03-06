Menu
Douglas K. "Doug" Darr
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA

Douglas K. "Doug" Darr

July 10, 1965- March 03, 2021

Douglas K. "Doug" Darr, 55, of Newville, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at UPMC Carlisle.

He was born July 10, 1965 in Carlisle to Carl L. Darr of Carlisle and the late Sondra (Heiser) Darr who passed away in 2015.

Doug was a 1983 graduate of Carlisle Area High School. During his service in the US Army, Doug was the Assistant Armorer and an Expert Dragon Gunner for the Bravo 4/9 Manchu Light Fighters. He was formerly employed by PPG Industries, Mt. Holly Springs. Doug enjoyed fishing, listening to classic rock and roll, and reading Stephen King books.

In addition to his father, he is survived by two brothers, Scott L. Darr of Perry County and Daniel K. Darr of Carlisle; and his companion, Penny Reisinger of Newville.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Doug to Cumberland County Veterans Affairs, 18 N. Hanover Street #103 Carlisle, PA 17013.

To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.




Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2021.
My brother we met and became not just friends but brothers at the truning point of manhood. Rest easy The fire BURNS.. MANCHU MY BROTHER
Cassius Mcpherson
March 7, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear this about Doug, went to Carlisle school, with him and his brother Danny! Condolences to the family and his companion. Sending prayers n hugs to everyone at this sad time! R.I.P.Doug!
Patty ( Weidner ) Beecher
March 6, 2021
