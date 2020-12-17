Douglas L. Gensler

September 08, 1957- December 09, 2020

Douglas L. Gensler, age 63, of Boiling Springs, passed away December 9, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg Hospital. Born September 8, 1957 in Carlisle, son of the late Elmer and Ruth (Woodrow) Gensler.

Doug is survived by his wife of 29 years, Sandra K. (Weigle) Gensler, Boiling Springs; daughters, Rebecca Gensler-Sheaffer and her husband, Andrew, Carlisle and Summer Kuykendall-Wick and her husband, Brandon, Camas, WA and granddaughter, Amelia Wick, Camas, WA. He is also survived by his brother, Steve Gensler and his wife, Sharon, Carlisle.

Doug graduated from Carlisle High School, was a supervisor for Patch Management Inc. of Fairless Hills, PA. He was a member of the White Circle, loved to play softball, golf and playing cards and loved all his four-legged friends including Bella and Tessie Gensler and Geno and Buster Sheaffer.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no services at this time.

In lieu of flowers, family and friends can make memorial contributions to the Speranza Animal Rescue 1216 Brandt Rd. Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 in Doug's name.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle.

