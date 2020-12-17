Menu
Douglas L. Gensler
1957 - 2020
BORN
1957
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Carlisle High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA

Douglas L. Gensler

September 08, 1957- December 09, 2020

Douglas L. Gensler, age 63, of Boiling Springs, passed away December 9, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg Hospital. Born September 8, 1957 in Carlisle, son of the late Elmer and Ruth (Woodrow) Gensler.

Doug is survived by his wife of 29 years, Sandra K. (Weigle) Gensler, Boiling Springs; daughters, Rebecca Gensler-Sheaffer and her husband, Andrew, Carlisle and Summer Kuykendall-Wick and her husband, Brandon, Camas, WA and granddaughter, Amelia Wick, Camas, WA. He is also survived by his brother, Steve Gensler and his wife, Sharon, Carlisle.

Doug graduated from Carlisle High School, was a supervisor for Patch Management Inc. of Fairless Hills, PA. He was a member of the White Circle, loved to play softball, golf and playing cards and loved all his four-legged friends including Bella and Tessie Gensler and Geno and Buster Sheaffer.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no services at this time.

In lieu of flowers, family and friends can make memorial contributions to the Speranza Animal Rescue 1216 Brandt Rd. Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 in Doug's name.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle.

To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I played in a light-hearted weekly poker game with Doug for several years. He was funny and smart and kind, and a swell host. My condolences to his family and friends.
Don Kaufman
December 21, 2020
Becky and family , I´m so sorry to hear about Doug . My thoughts and prayers are with you all .
trish gartzke
December 19, 2020
So very to hear of Doug's passing. Our prayers and thoughts are with the family at this time.
Scott And Vicki McCoy
December 18, 2020
Dear Family, So sorry to hear of Doug´s passing. All of us at the old Kinney Shoe share in your sorrows. Doug always had a kind word and would talk softball, football or any other sports with you. Our prayers are with the entire family and friends.
Tom Ege
December 18, 2020
Sandy, I am so sorry to hear about Doug. My sympathies to you, and your family.
Alex Quigley
December 18, 2020
Sandy. So sorry to learn of Doug's passing. My deepest sympathies to you and the girls. If you need anything please call me.
Joan Znaniecki
December 17, 2020
We were shocked and saddened to hear about Doug´s passing. Our thoughts are with the family and we send our deepest sympathy and prayers for God´s strength and comfort during this challenging time.
Joe and Pam Stringfellow
December 17, 2020
We´re so sorry to hear of Doug´s passing. Hoping the memories bring you comfort. We´re thinking and praying for you.
Linda and Steve Kingsborough
December 17, 2020
