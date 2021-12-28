E. Romaine Mackey

December 05, 1922- December 22, 2021

E. Romaine (McCoy) Mackey, 99, of Carlisle, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, in her home. She was born December 5, 1922, in Carlisle and was a daughter of the late Ernst & Rilda (Bowermaster) McCoy.

Romaine was a graduate of Carlisle High School Class of 1940. Upon graduation she was employed at Carlisle Shoe Company for many years. She retired from C.H. Masland & Sons where she was employed as an executive secretary.

Romaine was married to the late Charles H. Mackey for over 60 years.

Surviving are her three sisters, Erma (William) Heffelbower, Marie (Ronald) Tanger and Katherine (Richard) Snyder, sister-in-law Etta B. McCoy and brother-in-law Ralph L. Griffie. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews, several great nieces and great nephews and great-great nieces and great-great nephews. Romaine was preceded in death by her brother Norris McCoy and sisters Isabel McCoy, Martha Jane Wolf and Doris M. Griffie. Romaine was a member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Carlisle, where she helped make peanut butter Easter eggs.

A visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle, with Rev. Titus Clarke officiating. Private burial will be in Westminster Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 W. Louther St., Carlisle, PA 17013. Visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences.