E. Arlene Young

November 06, 1928- April 07, 2022

Esther Arlene Young, 93, went to be her Lord and Savior Thursday, April 7, 2022, with her loving children by her side.

Born in Carlisle, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Ruth Alverda (Lehman) Delp.

Arlene worked in her early years of marriage at the Kinney Shoe Factory in Carlisle, then dedicated her life to raising her five children and being a housewife, at which she worked very hard.

She was always proud of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a lifelong Christian and attended Faith Chapel of Carlisle.

In addition to her parents, Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, Norman E. Young, a veteran of WW II as military police.

She is survived by her children, Steven Young (Jennifer), Sylvia Swartz, George Young (Shirley), Karen Cornman (Richard), Jeffrey Young (Sharlene), her nine grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, her brother, Merle Delp (Shirley), her sister, Joyce Darhower, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Arlene will be missed greatly by her family, but we rest assured knowing we will see her again someday in Heaven.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Faith Chapel of Carlisle, 1453 Holly Pike, Carlisle, PA 17015, with Pastor Michael Mayer officiating. Burial will be in Westminster Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made Arlene's memory to: Faith Chapel of Carlisle at the address above.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013.

To sign the guest book, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com