Earl W. Sollenberger
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
ABOUT
William Penn High SchoolWilliam Penn High School
FUNERAL HOME
Malpezzi Funeral Home
8 Market Plaza Way
Mechanicsburg, PA

Earl W. Sollenberger

July 24, 1933- September 26, 2021

Earl W. Sollenberger of Mechanicsburg, PA went to be with the Lord on September 26, 2021. He was born on July 24, 1933 in Harrisburg, PA; a son of the late Earl H. Sollenberger and Emma R. (Spangler) Holcomb. He was the loving husband of Jo Etta A. (Jody) (Ream) Sollenberger and was married for 42 years. You could always find them on any dance floor, as they loved to do ballroom dancing, as well as, both doing volunteer work at the Veterans Administration Outpatient Clinic in Camp Hill and the Lebanon VA Hospital for 14+ years.

Earl left high school to join the Army and serve his country. He was awarded his high school diploma from William Penn High School under the "Operation Recognition" program in 2004. He retired from the Defense Depot Mechanicsburg (DDM) in 1988 after 36 years of Federal Service. He was a Disabled Army Combat Veteran with his service starting in 1950 and having served in the Korean War with the 1st CAV Div. and 7th CAV REG. Earl was a proud Infantry Soldier on active military duty for 9 years and his most treasured military award was his Combat Infantry Badge. He served two tours in Korea, one tour in Germany and one tour in Japan.

Earl was a Life member of various Veteran's organizations, a Past Master of Eureka-West Shore Lodge #302, Mechanicsburg; Zembo Shrine and its many units and clubs; Tall Cedars of Lebanon; West Shore Elks; Moose International; Mechanicsburg Club and First United Methodist Church, Mechanicsburg.

In addition to his wife, Earl is survived by his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, a sister Pearl George and husband Leroy of Harrisburg, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a half-brother Morris Holcomb Jr. of Nebraska.

At Earl's request, there will be no viewing or visitation. Interment will be private and held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriner's Crippled Children's hospital of Philadelphia; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Homeland Hospice of Harrisburg. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.malpezzifuneralhome.com



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Malpezzi Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
9 Entries
Jody, My condolences on the passing of Earl...I always enjoyed seeing and talking with both of you at the Elks. Outstanding picture of him in 'dress greens'. I enjoyed his wit and sense of humor...I am so sorry for your loss. Sincerely, Paul
Paul Kearney
Other
October 17, 2021
So sorry for your loss. We loved Earl. We will miss him terribly.
Janet Downs
October 7, 2021
Judy, sorry to here about Earls passing, always liked to talk to him when we would meet up at the dances.
Stan Gwozdecki
October 6, 2021
Jody, the two of you are an inspiration for living and dancing.
Suzanne & Charles Brandt
Friend
October 4, 2021
Jo Etta, Thoughts and prayers to you and your family. So sorry for your loss. Sincerely CherryL Ranta & Helen Saylor . Unit 109 Auxiliary.
CherryL Ranta
September 30, 2021
Dear Jody and family, we are very sorry to hear of Earl´s passing. He was a true gentleman and such a fun person to be around. Jody, we always enjoyed watching you and Earl on the dance floor. We hope your loving memories of Earl and the peace of God will sustain you during this difficult time.
Kay and Rick DeBoard
Friend
September 30, 2021
Earl was a great guy I will miss seeing him at mech. Club,I will especially miss talking about military stuff. Rest in piece my friend, and God bless you.
Ron dougherty
Friend
September 29, 2021
Jody, my heart goes out to you and the family. You had a beautiful life together and much to be grateful for. Glad to have had Earl as a brother. Harold
Harold Kennedy
Friend
September 28, 2021
My sincere condolences to you and your family. Earl will be greatly missed but the wonderful memories will be there. Hugs and prayers
Doris Lippert
Friend
September 27, 2021
