Earl W. Sollenberger

July 24, 1933- September 26, 2021

Earl W. Sollenberger of Mechanicsburg, PA went to be with the Lord on September 26, 2021. He was born on July 24, 1933 in Harrisburg, PA; a son of the late Earl H. Sollenberger and Emma R. (Spangler) Holcomb. He was the loving husband of Jo Etta A. (Jody) (Ream) Sollenberger and was married for 42 years. You could always find them on any dance floor, as they loved to do ballroom dancing, as well as, both doing volunteer work at the Veterans Administration Outpatient Clinic in Camp Hill and the Lebanon VA Hospital for 14+ years.

Earl left high school to join the Army and serve his country. He was awarded his high school diploma from William Penn High School under the "Operation Recognition" program in 2004. He retired from the Defense Depot Mechanicsburg (DDM) in 1988 after 36 years of Federal Service. He was a Disabled Army Combat Veteran with his service starting in 1950 and having served in the Korean War with the 1st CAV Div. and 7th CAV REG. Earl was a proud Infantry Soldier on active military duty for 9 years and his most treasured military award was his Combat Infantry Badge. He served two tours in Korea, one tour in Germany and one tour in Japan.

Earl was a Life member of various Veteran's organizations, a Past Master of Eureka-West Shore Lodge #302, Mechanicsburg; Zembo Shrine and its many units and clubs; Tall Cedars of Lebanon; West Shore Elks; Moose International; Mechanicsburg Club and First United Methodist Church, Mechanicsburg.

In addition to his wife, Earl is survived by his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, a sister Pearl George and husband Leroy of Harrisburg, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a half-brother Morris Holcomb Jr. of Nebraska.

At Earl's request, there will be no viewing or visitation. Interment will be private and held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriner's Crippled Children's hospital of Philadelphia; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Homeland Hospice of Harrisburg. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.malpezzifuneralhome.com