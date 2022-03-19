Earl S. Wallick

January 22, 1925- March 06, 2022

Earl S. Wallick, 97, passed away on March 6, 2022, at home. He was a loving husband, father, step father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend, and will be dearly missed. He was born on January 22, 1925, in Lancaster, PA to the late John S. Wallick and Florence (Huber) Wallick.

Earl graduated from Lancaster McCaskey High School and served in the United States Navy during WW II and the Korean War. He retired from the New Cumberland Army Depot as a Senior Parts Supply Cataloger. Earl was an active member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Mechanicsburg. He was also a 45 year member of the Kiwanis Club, NARFE, AARP and various Masonic organizations. He was an active volunteer throughout his life with these service groups as well as at the Cumberland Crossings Nursing Home. He was the recipient of the Volunteer of the Year Award.

He is survived by his wife Carol Kuntz-Wallick; son Bennett Wallick; grandchildren Desirae Wallick, Evan Wallick, and Lauren (Wallick) Haun; great grandchildren Harper and Charlotte Haun; stepchildren Steve, Susan, and Scott Kuntz; six step grandchildren and eight step great grandchildren.

Earl was preceded in death by wives Betty (Ramer) Wallick and Roberta (Klingler) Wallick; son Douglas Wallick and brothers John and Robert Wallick.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Hoffman Funeral Home, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. Visitation will be held on Friday at the funeral home from 10:00AM until service time. Interment will take place at Paxtang Cemetery in Harrisburg.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to St. Peter Lutheran Church, 130 Nittany Dr., Mechanicsburg, Pa 17055, or the charity of your choice.

To sign guestbook please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.