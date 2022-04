Eddie J. Longacre

January 17, 1962- April 01, 2020

A Celebration of Life Service for Eddie J. Longacre, 58, of Carlisle, who passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021 in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle. Pastor Gary Stackfield will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until time of service.