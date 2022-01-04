Edgar H. "Ed" Whistler, Jr.

November 23, 1943- January 01, 2022

Edgar H. "Ed" Whistler, Jr., 78, of Carlisle, PA passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022. He was born November 23, 1943, in Carlisle to the late Edgar H., Sr. and Gladys (Mouers) Whistler.

Ed was a true American patriot who served his country honorably in the United States Army for six years. He retired after 42 years with the former CH Masland & Sons. Ed was a history buff and liked watching old westerns on TV. Most especially Ed cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years G. Irene (Stambaugh) Whistler; sons Keith E. Whistler and his wife Nancy of Pittsburgh and Chad L. Stambaugh and his wife Chrissy of Fresno, CA; grandchildren Samantha, Paige, Sarah, Maria, Eric, Christal, Vincent and Anastasia; great grandchildren Haylie, Gavin, and Michael. Also survived by his sister Wanda Waltermyer of Carlisle.

In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his brother Donald A. Comp.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM on Friday, January 7, 2022, at the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. A viewing will be held on Friday at the funeral home from 12:00PM until service time. Interment will take place at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. To sign guest book please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.