Edith O. Day

August 31, 1938- October 02, 2021

Edith (Peg) O. Day, of York, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at home surrounded by her loved ones.

A viewing will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, followed by funeral services at 12:00 Noon in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle. Burial will be private. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to view a complete obituary.