Edna Mae Pittman
FUNERAL HOME
Egger Funeral Home, Inc.
15 Big Spring Avenue
Newville, PA

Edna Mae Pittman

May 08, 1941- June 24, 2021

Edna Mae Pittman, 80, of Newville passed away Thursday June 24, 2021 in UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle. She was born May 8, 1941 in Chambersburg a daughter of the late Verna V. Gordon Harnish. Edna is the widow of Paul E. "Jack" Pittman. She had retired from Manor Care in Carlisle where she had worked as a chef.

The family would like to thank Spirit Trust Lutheran for the home care their mother received. Mrs.Pittman is survived by five children Paul E. Pittman Jr., Tim Allen Pittman, Richard Lynn Pittman, Lisa Hippensteel, and Jamie J. Pittman; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; two brothers Larry Harnish, and Clifford Harrnish, and one sister Phyllis Martin. She is preceded in death by one sister Eleanor Harnish, and one brother Clarence Harnish. A viewing will be held Monday June June 28, 2021 from 6 to 8 PM in the Egger Funeral Home 15 W. Big Spring Ave. Newville. A funeral service will be held Tuesday June 29, 2021 in the First Pentecostal Church of Chambersburg, 2365 Molly Pitcher Highway, Chambersburg, burial will be held at the convenience of the family.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Jun. 25, 2021.
Egger Funeral Home, Inc.
Egger Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m sorry for your loss. Edna was such a kind soul. She always made me smile and we had good conversation during transport. She will be greatly missed by all of us here at Integrated Medical Transport
Jessica (medical transporter)
Work
June 29, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Edna was loved by many at LIFE and she will be greatly missed. My condolences to your family
Tunde -clinic nurse at LIFE
Work
June 28, 2021
I'm sorry for your of your mom she was a very nice person to
Sara M kegg
Friend
June 26, 2021
my condoles goes out to edna,s family. your mother was so sweet and kind, and i am glad i knew edna for many years. i was her neighbor and friend. r.i.p edna
teresa kegg
Family
June 25, 2021
