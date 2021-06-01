Edward Wallace Hanlin

September 20, 1937- May 01, 2021

September 20, 1937 - May 1, 2021

Edward W. Hanlin, 83, of Newport, PA, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021. He was born in Oakville, PA, on September 20, 1937 to the late Sara G.(Ruth) and Frank E. Hanlin.

Ed spent the majority of his life in Oakville, but also lived in Baltimore, MD, for seven years of his youth, two years in Linkoping, Sweden, with his new wife and first daughter and his last 5 years in a cabin that he built for his wife and him to enjoy in their later years. He was a Class of 1956 graduate from Shippensburg High School. Ed proudly served in the United States Marine Corps for three years. He then earned an Associate's Degree in Technical Writing from Williamsport Technical School, and worked for SAAB Automotive and AMP Incorporated.

Ed's enthusiasm for his friends, family, and community led him to volunteer for several causes such as the PTO, Nature Trail Center and Youth Soccer and he was a voting advocate. He enjoyed endless fishing trips and hunting trips with his son, nephews, and grandchildren. He was always up for a game of tennis or 500, a bike ride, or a gallop on his special horse, Dakota.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Solvig A. (Rylander) Hanlin of Newport; two daughters, Monica Hanlin (Lloyd Thomas) of Newville and Denise (Kelly) Jumper of Carlisle; one son, Brent (Kim) Hanlin of Carlisle; he was the proudest Grandad to his three grandchildren, Travis Jumper, Madeleine and Eva Hanlin; as well as a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Gary (Doc) Hanlin and Pete Hanlin; and three sisters, Patricia Lightfoot, Bobbie McBeth, and Carol Shaffer.

Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. A celebration of life Service will be held from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Fallen Tree Farm, 1634 Holly Pike, Carlisle, PA, 17015. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Doctors Without Borders. Interment will be private in Spring Hill Cemetery, Shippensburg, PA. The family would like any favorite stories about Ed to be submitted to [email protected] Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.