Elizabeth Cassady
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA

Elizabeth A. Cassady

May 13, 1936- December 11, 2020

Elizabeth A. Cassady, age 84 of Carlisle died on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Cumberland Crossings. She was born on May 13, 1936 to the late John H. and Mary M. Straney Cassady.

Betty Anne was a devout Catholic and a faithful member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Carlisle, PA. She enjoyed crafts, making potholder's and playing solitaire.

She is survived by her two sisters, Margaret C. "Peggy" Burns (husband William) of Carlisle, Mary Louise Bryan (husband George) of Sennett, N.Y. and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

A private Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the convenience of her sisters. There will not be a viewing or visitation. Interment will be in the New Prospect Cemetery, Pine Bush, N.Y. In lieu of flowers memorials in Elizabeth's name may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church 152 E. Pomfret St., Carlisle, PA 17013.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013.

To sign the guest book please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 16, 2020.
