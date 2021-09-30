Menu
Elizabeth DeGroot
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA

Elizabeth DeGroot

September 30, 1935- September 24, 2021

Betty DeGroot, 85, of Carlisle passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Manor Care Health Services with the love of her life by her side.

She was born September 30, 1935, on Governor's Island, New York City to the late Col. Richard Earl and Helen (Gilbert) Moore. Betty grew up in Little Silver, NJ and she and her husband raised their family in Middletown, NJ. They also spent many memorable years in New Canaan, CT.

Betty was a graduate of Red Bank High School in Red Bank, NJ and attended Centenary College in Hackettstown, NJ. Betty loved all games, but especially enjoyed playing bridge and golf with her friends. She was a lifelong avid reader, a member of the Carlisle Garden Club and the Carlisle Area Newcomers Club. She was also a faithful member of Second Presbyterian Church where she served as a deacon. Betty cherished her friends and her family.

She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Kenneth E. DeGroot of Carlisle; two children, Deborah (Albert) DeGroot Masland of Carlisle and Kenny (Carmen Villagomez) DeGroot of Red Bank, NJ; three grandchildren, Albie (Jennifer) Masland, Sarah (Kevin) Fatherree, and Hilary (Jared) Comeau; five great-grandchildren, Maisy Masland, Clark and Jude Fatherree, and Walden and Hugo Comeau; and her identical twin sister, Barbara Niles of Lincroft, NJ.

A memorial service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Second Presbyterian Church, 528 Garland Drive, Carlisle. Interment will be private in the Memorial Garden at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Betty to Second Presbyterian Church, 528 Garland Drive Carlisle, PA 17013.

To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Second Presbyterian Church
528 Garland Drive, Carlisle, PA
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
I have missed Betty since she and Ken moved to Pennsylvania. She and I had a lot of fun playing bridge together. She was always so very close to laughter which made her such a delightful person to be around. I am sure she will be missed by her loving family.
Sandy Nottingham
Friend
October 9, 2021
