Elizabeth V. "Betty" Gardner
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Boiling Springs High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA
Elizabeth V. "Betty" Gardner
February 20, 1931- December 28, 2021
Elizabeth V. "Betty" Gardner, 90, of Carlisle, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at the Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home where she resided for the past eighteen months.
She was born February 20, 1931, in Carlisle to the late Herbert L. and Romaine J. (Weaver) Lear.
Betty was a 1949 graduate of Boiling Springs High School and later attended Dickinson College, where she earned her LPN nursing degree. As a nurse, she worked at the Carlisle Hospital, a family medical practice, for an orthopedic surgeon, and for several ophthalmology doctors' offices.
Elizabeth loved music. In high school she played clarinet and participated in state band concerts. She sang lead roles in her high school operettas and was a dedicated member of her church's Chancel Choir. Elizabeth was an active member of the Carlisle Musical Arts Society and the Cumberland County Historical Society, where she and her late husband George were instrumental in establishing the Gardner Digital Library. Betty served in the Carlisle Hospital Auxiliary and was a lifelong member of First United Church of Christ.
She is survived by two loving daughters, Phyllis Finnegan and Victoria ( husband Greg) Wonders; five grandchildren, Sean (wife Stephanie) Finnegan, Shannon (husband Matthew) Grant, Meaghean (husband David Patterson) Finnegan, Elizabeth (husband Trey) Saleeby, and Jonathan Wonders; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Blaine Lear; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Betty also leaves behind seven stepchildren, Cindy Kilgore, David (wife Chaesuk) Gardner, Mary (husband Mark) Adams, Michael (wife Paula) Gardner, Nancy (husband Morris) Margolis, Jennifer (husband Gary) Dunn, and Jon (wife Lorna) Gardner; seventeen step-grandchildren; and twelve step-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Henry E. Nelson, and George F. Gardner; one brother, Marlin Lear; a son-in-law, Anthony Finnegan; a stepdaughter, Elaine (and her husband Lee) Baker; and a stepson-in-law, Jim Kilgore.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to United Church of Christ Homes Benevolent Fund, 30 N. 31st Street Camp Hill, PA 17011; First United Church of Christ, 30 N. Pitt Street Carlisle, PA 17013; or to the charity of your choice.
To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
She was a good women I took care of and I'll miss her she was like a grandmother to me
Pam dupert
January 2, 2022
My beautiful step Grandmother, Betty passed away a couple days ago. She was the best of all Grandma! She was married to my Pap Henry Nelson. We spent many holidays and great time with them. We would cook, sing, play instruments and always have great times. She was always beautiful and dressed like a movie star. I loved spending time with her and hear about all of her adventures she has had. When my Pap passed away, she married George. He was quite a pistol! They went on to accomplish many great things together. I was happy she found love, after my Pap passed. We spent many holiday and had many visits to and from them. She was definitely a priceless gem that God brought into mine and all of our lives. I love you Betty and I know you have the most beautiful and shiny wings now. Thank you, I will love and miss you very much.
Amy Kilgore
January 1, 2022
So sorry to hear about your Mother and sister. She will be missed. She sang at our wedding 52 years ago. Love you all.
Jan (Kepner) Fraker
Family
December 31, 2021
