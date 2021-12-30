My beautiful step Grandmother, Betty passed away a couple days ago. She was the best of all Grandma! She was married to my Pap Henry Nelson. We spent many holidays and great time with them. We would cook, sing, play instruments and always have great times. She was always beautiful and dressed like a movie star. I loved spending time with her and hear about all of her adventures she has had. When my Pap passed away, she married George. He was quite a pistol! They went on to accomplish many great things together. I was happy she found love, after my Pap passed. We spent many holiday and had many visits to and from them. She was definitely a priceless gem that God brought into mine and all of our lives. I love you Betty and I know you have the most beautiful and shiny wings now. Thank you, I will love and miss you very much.

Amy Kilgore January 1, 2022