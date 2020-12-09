Menu
Elizabeth M. Honstine
1961 - 2020
BORN
1961
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Dugan Funeral Home, Inc.
111 South Main Street
Bendersville, PA

Elizabeth M. Honstine

July 31, 1961- December 06, 2020

Elizabeth M. Honstine, 59, Carlisle, passed away December 6, 2020. She was born July 31, 1961, the daughter of the late D. Frederick and Sylvia E. (Prough) Honstine.

Services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. Services will be held at 1 PM on Friday, December 11 at the funeral home. Interment in Wenksville Cemetery. Visitation will be held 12 Noon until services. Contributions may be made to Benevolent Fund at Chapel Pointe, 770 S. Hanover St., Carlisle, PA 17013. Condolences at DuganFH.com.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Dugan Funeral Home, Inc.
111 South Main Street, Bendersville, PA
Dec
11
Service
1:00p.m.
Dugan Funeral Home, Inc.
111 South Main Street, Bendersville, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Dugan Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Michelle, there are no words. My deepest sympathy. Praying God surrounds you with his Grace.
Betty Zary
December 10, 2020
Dear Michelle, I was shocked to read that Liz had passed. Was this sudden? I am so very sorry. " My heart goes out to you." We never stop loving the ones we love. Sincerely, Nancy Mossber-Krone
Nancy Mossberg-Krone
December 9, 2020
