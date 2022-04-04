Elizabeth K. Witmer

October 01, 1946- March 29, 2022

Elizabeth K. (Frazer) Witmer, 75, of Mechanicsburg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the UPMC Carlisle ICU. She was born October 1, 1946, in NJ to the late John and Mary E. (Kutz) Frazer.

Liz was a graduate of Boiling Springs High School, class of 1965, graduating with high honors. She retired from the Book of the Month as an order handler in Mechanicsburg and did cleaning in homes throughout her younger years. She was a member of the Mechanicsburg Brethren in Christ Church and her Sunday School class, "Abundant Life". Liz had a "heart of gold". She always sent cards to remember her friends on their birthdays. Additionally, she volunteered for many of her friends and enjoyed latch work on the side. She absolutely adored her nieces and nephews and proudly displayed their pictures and enjoyed their phone calls and visits. She had a deep faith in her Lord and Savior and loved to listen to the old-fashioned gospel hymns.

She is survived by her brother, Dr. Paul D. Frazer of South Dakota; sister, Lois M. Holtry (Charles) of Newville; niece, Stephanie L. Holtry of Newville; nephews, Charles K. Holtry II (Christina) of Massachusetts and Stephen S. Frazer of South Dakota; great-niece, Grace Holtry; and two great nephews, Christopher, and Ian Holtry of Massachusetts. Also, her best friend of many years, Marlo Heagy (Michael). She was preceded in death by a brother, Stephen J. Frazer and a sister, Hannah E. Schrader.

She will be greatly missed!!

Memorial Services will be held Monday, April 11, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the Mechanicsburg Brethren in Christ Church, 1050 S York St., Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 with Pastor Layne Lebo officiating. Burial will be held in Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made the Salvation Army, 20 E Pomfret St., Carlisle, PA 17013. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.