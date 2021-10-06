Menu
Elizabeth P. Yakubowski
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home
249 Centre St
Freeland, PA

Elizabeth P. Yakubowski

December 04, 1933- October 04, 2021

Elizabeth P. Yakubowski, 87, of Freeland, passed away early Monday morning at the Mountaintop Health and Rehabilitation Center, Mountaintop. Born in Mechanicsburg, she was the daughter of the late George and Alice (Walker) Graybill. Elizabeth was a member of the Presbyterian Church of White Haven. She is survived by sons, Kent Yakubowski, White Haven, Kevin Yakubowski and wife, Michele, Freeland, grandchildren, Allison Gortva and husband, Dave, Justin Yakubowski and fiancee', Morgan Palermo, Logan Yakubowski, Landen Yakubowski, Christian Hinkle, Jocelyn Bernhardt and husband, Jon, and great grandchildren, Kylie and Gatlin Bernhardt, Funeral services and a "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date. McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre Street, Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home
