Ellen Mattis

January 13, 1935 - December 21, 2020

Ellen Mattis, age 85, of Millersville, passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020. She was the wife of the late Walter P. Mattis who died in 2002. Born in Italy, she was the daughter of the late Vincenzo and Maria Varano Raynal. Ellen was a member of the St. Phillip of the Apostle Catholic Church in Millersville. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family, and talking to anyone she met while walking or sitting out on her porch.

Surviving are 3 children: Jon (Debbie Leslie) Mattis of Atglen, Ian (Tonya Hagens) Mattis of Camp Hill, Ria (Shane) VanAulen of Millersville, 6 grandchildren, and 4 sisters: Gabriella Lacroce, Guilda Brinkash, Rose Nemeth, and Serina Schell. She was preceded in death by 1 sister, Josephine Feudale. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Ellen's memory to St. Jude at stjude.org or MS Society at nationalmssociety.org. shiveryfuneralhome.com