Elnora McDermond
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021

Elnora McDermond

March 13, 1933- December 18, 2021

Elnora Graham McDermond, 88, of Walnut Bottom, passed away Saturday December 18, 2021 in her home.

She was born March 13, 1933 in Newville a daughter of James and Evelyn Mixell Graham.

She had been employed at Shirt Craft, and was the assistant Post Master at the Walnut Bottom Post Office.

She is survived by her husband of 71 years Gene E. McDermond, twos sons Robert McDermond and his wife Rhoda, and Barry McDermond and his wife Ginger, and one daughter Christina Cole and her husband Jose; two granddaughters Jamie and Ariel, and two great-grandsons Trenton and Levi; and one brother Ronald Graham.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Tracy Paffos, and grandson Christian Paffos.

It was her wish that there be no services, burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 21, 2021.
