Elwood M Jones

January 28, 1926 – January 1, 2022

Elwood M Jones, age 95, of Plainfield passed away on January 1, 2022 at his home with family at his side. A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, January 14th beginning at 11:00 AM at St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Plainfield. Family will receive guests beginning at 9:30 until the time of the service. A complete obituary can be seen at Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home website, www.hetrickbitnerfuneralhome.com/obituaries