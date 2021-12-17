Menu
Emil Joseph Clontz
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
May, 7 2022
Emil Joseph Clontz

May 07, 1944- December 14, 2021

Emil Joseph Clontz, 77, husband of Ella May White Clontz, of Simpsonville, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Born in New Kensington, PA, he was a son of the late Ernest O and Minnie Klebine Clontz.

In addition to his wife, Emil is survived by his son, Randy Clontz (Marisa DiFrancis) of Youngwood, PA; his daughter, Mary Ann Horn (Tom), of Carlisle, PA; a granddaughter, Hannah Elizabeth Castro (Josh); a brother, Ernest Clontz, Jr; and a sister Martha Ann Hughes.

In addition to his parents, Emil was preceded in death by his brother Albert "Buzzy" Carl Clontz.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Emil's birthday, May 7, 2022. Details will be provided when finalized.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May
7
Celebration of Life
PA
May you all find peace at this difficult time in your lives. Truley honored to have gotten to spend time with such a wonderful person, father, grandfather, and husband.
Pamela Morrow
Friend
December 17, 2021
