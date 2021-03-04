Ervin M. Horst, Jr.

July 12, 1947- March 02, 2021

Ervin M. Horst, Jr., 73, of Ephrata, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Chambersburg Hospital from injuries sustained in a farming accident. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Etta M. (Burkholder) Horst.

Born in East Earl Twp., he was the son of the late Ervin and Ada (Sensenig) Horst.

Ervin was a lifelong farmer and a member of South Hinkletown Mennonite Church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by six children: Ronald Dean Horst, Ephrata, Wilma Jean (Keith) Weaver, Shippensburg, Mark Lee (Rosalie Weaver) Horst, Shippensburg, Janet Marie (Timothy) Weaver, Shippensburg, Jay Ervin (Lisa Jane High) Horst, Ephrata, Mary Beth (Arlyn S.) Brubaker, Lebanon, 44 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 10 siblings: Minerva (Earl) Zimmerman, Memphis, MO, Alvin S. (Esther Zimmerman) Horst, Shelby, OH, Esther Mae (Aaron W.) Zimmerman, Penn Yan, NY, Norman S. (Elizabeth H. Reiff) Horst, Landisburg, Marion S. (Earl M.) Hoover, Penn Yan, NY, Louella S. (Norman H.) Fox, Shelby, OH, Nelson S. (Laura Z. Horst) Horst, Thorp, WI, Clair S. (Lorene Z. Shirk) Horst, East Earl, Mary Ann (Ezra) Eby, New Holland, A. Arlene (Elam R.) Sauder, Arbela, MO.

He was preceded in death by a brother Clarence S. Horst.

His funeral will be held on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at South Hinkletown Mennonite Church with Bishop Lester M. Martin, Roy Sensenig, Harlan W. Martin, and E. Merle Nolt officiating. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery. A viewing will be held on Sunday from 1 - 4 p.m. and 6 - 8 p.m. at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Rd., Ephrata. Kindly omit flowers. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements.