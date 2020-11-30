Menu
Fae E. Barrick
1931 - 2020
BORN
October 23, 1931
DIED
November 26, 2020
Fae E. Barrick
October 23, 1931- November 26, 2020

Fae E. Barrick, age 89 of Carlisle, passed away November 26, 2020 at home. Born October 23, 1931 in Blain, PA, daughter of the late Harry L. and Lillie E. (Watson) Shumaker. She was the widow of Harvey W. Barrick.
At Fae's request, there will be no viewing and the service will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
To read the full obituary or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com
Published by Cumberlink Sentinel on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
