Carlisle Sentinel
Faye M. Ankabrandt
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA

Faye M. Ankabrandt

March 11, 1934- December 10, 2020

Faye M. Ankabrandt, 86, a long-time resident of Boiling Springs, and more recently, Thornwald Home, Carlisle, went to her eternal home on Thursday, December 10, 2020.

She was born in a farmhouse outside of Boiling Springs, on March 11, 1934, to the late E. Hays and Nellie (Lutz) Shughart.

Faye enjoyed growing up on a farm with pets and farm animal friends and had many "farm stories" to tell her children. She spent her younger years being a great mom to her five children before she went to work for the South Middleton School District for 29 years until her retirement. She was a member of the former Grace United Methodist church, currently Carlisle United Methodist Church. She volunteered as a Sunday School teacher caring for and teaching toddlers in the church nursery for over 65 years. She was recognized by the Pa Sunday School Association for her service. Faye was a Den Mother to many Cub Scouts and went on to be a Den Leader Coach who was awarded the District Order of Merit. She was very proud to have raised four sons who all achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. Faye was a member of AARP and the Cumberland County School Retirees.

Her love of, and devotion to, family was obvious to all. She and Don were recognized by the Sentinel as finalists for the Carlisle Area's Finest Parents.

Faye was sweet, kind and gentle and always had a big smile on her face. Many students at the high school where she worked called her "Mom" as she listened and offered her wise advice. Even in her last days, Faye greeted Thornwald staff and visitors with a smile.

She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Donald F. Ankabrandt of Carlisle; five children, Gary (wife Bonnie) Ankabrandt of Carlisle, Steven (wife Nancy) Ankabrandt of Kingsport, TN, Marla (husband David) Brown of Boiling Springs, David Ankabrandt of Newville, and Ronald (wife Jody) Ankabrandt of Scotia, NY; eleven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Faye was preceded in death by her brother, Glenn Shughart and her sister, Vera Witmer.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. To view Faye's service please visit www.youtube.com and search for Ankabrandt Service Hoffman on Friday December 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. or later.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Faye to Carlisle United Methodist Church, Children's Ministry Fund, 333 South Spring Garden Street Carlisle, PA 17013.

To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I just found out that Mrs. Ankabrandt has passed away... My deepest condolences to her entire family -- she was such a warm and thoughtful person. I have kept in touch with Mrs. "A" since graduation in 1988! Always by mail at Christmas time and definitely when I got married and had my daughter. Mrs. A never failed to ask about my family in her letters. She will be missed.
Sherri (Murphy) Betarie, Pittsburgh
December 20, 2020
I would like to tell Faye's family how sad I am to hear of her passing. I worked with Faye at Boiling Springs High School for many years and was truly a wonderful person. She would always take time to talk give you a smile and warm greeting. She was extremely dedicated to her job and the students and staff members she worked with on a daily basis. Faye was one of the many reasons I enjoyed working in Bubbletown so many years. Rest in Peace and my sincere best wishes to all of her family.
Alan Mills
December 18, 2020
Gary, I am so sorry to hear of your mother's passing. But it is into good hands in which she goes.
Audrey Trussell
December 15, 2020
To Don, Gary, Steve, Marla, David and Ron as well as the entire Ankabrandt family, our deepest sympathies to all of you in the passing of Faye. She was truly one of the faith pillars of the church we knew as Grace! I know she will be sorely missed by many. Our prayers are with you. The Billman family.
David Billman
December 13, 2020
So sorry for your family´s loss. Your mom is one of my fondest memories of BSHS. She always smiled and was so kind.
Lauri Bowers Kennemore
December 12, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Faye was always so kind and welcoming when we visited.
Linda Dreisbach
December 12, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Marla and her entire family. My thoughts are with you.
Thomas Stoey
December 12, 2020
Thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Jackie Dietrick
December 12, 2020
