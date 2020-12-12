Faye M. Ankabrandt

March 11, 1934- December 10, 2020

Faye M. Ankabrandt, 86, a long-time resident of Boiling Springs, and more recently, Thornwald Home, Carlisle, went to her eternal home on Thursday, December 10, 2020.

She was born in a farmhouse outside of Boiling Springs, on March 11, 1934, to the late E. Hays and Nellie (Lutz) Shughart.

Faye enjoyed growing up on a farm with pets and farm animal friends and had many "farm stories" to tell her children. She spent her younger years being a great mom to her five children before she went to work for the South Middleton School District for 29 years until her retirement. She was a member of the former Grace United Methodist church, currently Carlisle United Methodist Church. She volunteered as a Sunday School teacher caring for and teaching toddlers in the church nursery for over 65 years. She was recognized by the Pa Sunday School Association for her service. Faye was a Den Mother to many Cub Scouts and went on to be a Den Leader Coach who was awarded the District Order of Merit. She was very proud to have raised four sons who all achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. Faye was a member of AARP and the Cumberland County School Retirees.

Her love of, and devotion to, family was obvious to all. She and Don were recognized by the Sentinel as finalists for the Carlisle Area's Finest Parents.

Faye was sweet, kind and gentle and always had a big smile on her face. Many students at the high school where she worked called her "Mom" as she listened and offered her wise advice. Even in her last days, Faye greeted Thornwald staff and visitors with a smile.

She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Donald F. Ankabrandt of Carlisle; five children, Gary (wife Bonnie) Ankabrandt of Carlisle, Steven (wife Nancy) Ankabrandt of Kingsport, TN, Marla (husband David) Brown of Boiling Springs, David Ankabrandt of Newville, and Ronald (wife Jody) Ankabrandt of Scotia, NY; eleven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Faye was preceded in death by her brother, Glenn Shughart and her sister, Vera Witmer.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. To view Faye's service please visit www.youtube.com and search for Ankabrandt Service Hoffman on Friday December 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. or later.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Faye to Carlisle United Methodist Church, Children's Ministry Fund, 333 South Spring Garden Street Carlisle, PA 17013.

To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.