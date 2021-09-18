Menu
Frances R. Lebo
FUNERAL HOME
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
501 North Baltimore Avenue
Mount Holly Springs, PA

Frances R Lebo

April 13, 1936- September 17, 2021

Frances R. Lebo, 85, of Gardners, PA, passed away on September 17, 2021, in the Gardens at West Shore, Camp Hill. She was born April 13, 1936, in Carlisle, PA, to the late Mary Gerard (Ross).

Frances worked for Amp, Inc., for over 20 years of service and was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her two children, Randy Lebo (Kay) of North Carolina and Ron Lebo (Melinda) of Gardners; and grandchildren, Zach, Chase, and Seth Lebo.

A memorial service will be held Friday, September 24, 2021, at 11:00 AM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave, Mt. Holly Springs, PA with Rev. Matthew Plant officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 420 Park Dr, Carlisle, PA, 17015. Visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com to offer condolences to the family.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Sep. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
501 North Baltimore Avenue, Mt. Holly Springs, PA
