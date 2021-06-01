Menu
Francis J. Slack
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, Inc.
3125 Walnut Street
Harrisburg, PA
Francis J. Slack
October 29, 1938- May 19, 2021

Frank J Slack, 82, of Newville, PA, formerly of Chamberlain, ME, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at West Shore Hospital. Born in Lambertville, NJ, he is survived by a sister, Mary Voorhees of Dillsburg, PA, a brother Charles R Slack of Lambertville, NJ, and many nieces, and nephews.
Mr. Slack was an English teacher at Norwalk High School in Connecticut for 25 years, serving as English Department Chairperson for 15 years. After retirement in 1997, he moved to the coastal village of Chamberlain, Maine. In 2009 he moved to central PA to be closer to his family.
The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Green Ridge Village in Newville, PA for their compassionate care and friendship.
Memorial contributions in Frank's honor may be made to the English Department, Norwalk High School 23 Calvin Murphy Drive Norwalk CT 08530. At Frank's request, there will be no formal service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, 3125 Walnut St., Harrisburg. To share online condolences please visit BitnerCares.com.
Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Jun. 1, 2021.
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was NOT a "student" that anyone wanted in an AP class. Dr. Slack told me he´d give me a `clean slate´ and let me into AP English. Until that one class, I had no real college plans or expectations. I saved the following note, which he sent me after visit back to Norwalk after my first semester in college. Recently found it during a family move [incomplete sentence ;-)] It had a profound impact on my confidence during a rocky start to an educational journey that would eventually take me to law school - and still continues. I will be forever grateful.
Ben Wallerstein
School
June 3, 2021
My deepest condolences for your loss. Mr. Slack was one of my favorite teachers. He was a wonderful and kind person who inspired so many of his students over his years at NHS.
Sharon Sullivan Pavlik
School
June 3, 2021
I graduated from Norwalk High in `78. Mr. Slack was our class advisor. He always had a smile and kind word for anyone and everyone he came in contact with. It was an honor and privilege to have known him.
Diane Malvey (Bodnar)
June 1, 2021
I had the pleasure of being one of Frank's students at Norwalk High School from 1977-78. He was also the class of 78 faculty advisor. He was one of the kindest and gentle people that I have ever met. Very fond memories of him through the years. Our sincerest condolences. ... Tony
Tony Peluso
June 1, 2021
