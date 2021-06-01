I was NOT a "student" that anyone wanted in an AP class. Dr. Slack told me he´d give me a `clean slate´ and let me into AP English. Until that one class, I had no real college plans or expectations. I saved the following note, which he sent me after visit back to Norwalk after my first semester in college. Recently found it during a family move [incomplete sentence ;-)] It had a profound impact on my confidence during a rocky start to an educational journey that would eventually take me to law school - and still continues. I will be forever grateful.

Ben Wallerstein School June 3, 2021