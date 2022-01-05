Menu
Frank Petre
1948 - 2022
BORN
1948
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Carlisle High School

Frank Metz Petre III

March 4, 1948 – January 1, 2022

Frank Metz Petre III, 73, passed away in his home in Fort Mill, SC on January 1, 2022. Frank is survived by his wife Ann Christopher Petre and his son Four Petre, 16, his brother Patrick and wife Jane Petre of Palm Desert, CA, step brothers Daryl (Tanya) Holstay of Dillsburg, PA and Dana Holstay of Enola, PA. He was preceded in death by his father Frank Petre, Jr. and mother Jo Petre.

Frank was a 1966 graduate of Carlisle High School where he was a 3-sport athlete competing in Football, Basketball and Track & Field. He earned his undergraduate degree from The University of Toledo and his Master's Degree from Shippensburg University. He retired in 2005 from the Carlisle Area School District where he taught Social Studies for 34 years. He was a member of the football, tennis and basketball coaching staffs at Carlisle during his tenure with the school district. Frank's enthusiasm for sports led him to tennis after graduating from college and he spent many years playing, teaching and coaching in the area. Following his retirement Frank dedicated his time to training and developing the basketball skills of his son Four as well as other youth players in the area.

A celebration of Frank's life will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the Otterbein United Methodist Church, 647 Forge Road, Carlisle, PA 17015 beginning at 1PM with visitation and a memorial service beginning at 2:30PM. (masks will be required for entry)

In lieu of flowers a scholarship fund has been established for his son Four at Members 1st FCU. You may visit any branch to make a donation or mail donations to Members 1st, Frank Petre IV Scholarship Fund, 5000 Louise Drive, P.O. Box 40, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055


Published by Carlisle Sentinel from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Otterbein United Methodist Church
647 Forge Road, Carlisle, PA
Jan
15
Celebration of Life
2:30p.m.
Otterbein United Methodist Church
647 Forge Road, Carlisle, PA
Frank got me into teaching Tennis and became my mentor. I still have fond memories coaching camps at both the Carlisle Sports Complex and Allenberry. We shared so many laughs and good times on and off the tennis courts. You are dearly missed my friend.
Wil stonebraker
January 14, 2022
The Robinson Family
January 13, 2022
I have such fond memories of Frank when we taught tennis for the the Carlisle Rec program at Moreland courts. He was such a mentor to me and would make me laugh like no other. Condolences to his wife and his son. He left a wonderful legacy....
Amanda Fowler
Work
January 12, 2022
frank was a very good man and friend was one of my favorite teachers RIP MY FRIEND gone way too soon
DUKE GREEN
January 12, 2022
Sending a large embrace and thoughts to both you and Four during this time. Frank was an incredible mentor to me, having student-taught with him at CHS in 1995. I learn so many lessons well beyond teaching with Frank. His laughter and energy were infectious! And I know that he fought long and hard behind the scenes to see that I secured my own teaching position at CHS. I owe him so very much. His spirit shall remain in all the dear memories you hold.
Kevin Wagner
Work
January 10, 2022
Ann and Four, we are so sorry to hear about Frank. We met Frank at WSCC tennis. We have lots of fond memories of him. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Tara and John Klevorn Haslet Texas
Tara Klevorn
January 8, 2022
Great man and friend!
Keith Carroll
January 8, 2022
We feel blessed to have known Frank. A special bond was formed between our families due to Four and our son Nick. Frank mentored Nick in many ways and our family was fortunate to help care for Four! Frank was a good guy who loved his family and he will be missed!
Carl and Donna
January 7, 2022
So sorry to hear this sad news. I worked at the Swartz Building while Frank was teaching. He will be missed.
Alice Peet
January 7, 2022
very sorry to hear about frank he was a good man
milton e cuff
January 7, 2022
Anne - so sorry to hear the news of Frank´s passing God bless and prayers for you and your son over the days, weeks and months ahead.
Stephanie and Ian Pittenger
Other
January 6, 2022
