Frank Metz Petre III

March 4, 1948 – January 1, 2022

Frank Metz Petre III, 73, passed away in his home in Fort Mill, SC on January 1, 2022. Frank is survived by his wife Ann Christopher Petre and his son Four Petre, 16, his brother Patrick and wife Jane Petre of Palm Desert, CA, step brothers Daryl (Tanya) Holstay of Dillsburg, PA and Dana Holstay of Enola, PA. He was preceded in death by his father Frank Petre, Jr. and mother Jo Petre.

Frank was a 1966 graduate of Carlisle High School where he was a 3-sport athlete competing in Football, Basketball and Track & Field. He earned his undergraduate degree from The University of Toledo and his Master's Degree from Shippensburg University. He retired in 2005 from the Carlisle Area School District where he taught Social Studies for 34 years. He was a member of the football, tennis and basketball coaching staffs at Carlisle during his tenure with the school district. Frank's enthusiasm for sports led him to tennis after graduating from college and he spent many years playing, teaching and coaching in the area. Following his retirement Frank dedicated his time to training and developing the basketball skills of his son Four as well as other youth players in the area.

A celebration of Frank's life will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the Otterbein United Methodist Church, 647 Forge Road, Carlisle, PA 17015 beginning at 1PM with visitation and a memorial service beginning at 2:30PM. (masks will be required for entry)

In lieu of flowers a scholarship fund has been established for his son Four at Members 1st FCU. You may visit any branch to make a donation or mail donations to Members 1st, Frank Petre IV Scholarship Fund, 5000 Louise Drive, P.O. Box 40, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055