Franklin R. Brandt

April 24, 1932- March 19, 2021

Franklin Rolar Brandt (age 88) passed peacefully to his eternal home on March 19, 2021 at the Harrisburg Hospital. He was born April 24, 1932 in Newville, PA and was the son of the late Frank P. Brandt and Mildred Rolar Brandt. He was a graduate of Newville High School and Penn State University. Frank worked as a crystal engineer for the former Reeves Hoffman Division where he retired at 34 years of service. His work included crystal designs for the Patriot Missile System and the Apollo Moon landing mission, including crystals that were in the camera. He developed crystals that were utilized in IBM computer systems, as well as the first quartz wrist watches. He holds a patent for the design of Ruggedized Crystals.

Frank was a member of Second Presbyterian Church where he served on several boards and was the treasurer for 15 years. He was a volunteer driver for Meals on Wheels and a church host for Community CARES.

Surviving are his spouse, Mary Hassinger Brandt of Carlisle, PA, and two children William (wife Tracy) Brandt of Harrisburg, PA, and Ann Brandt Carney (husband Jack) of Carlisle, PA. He had four grandchildren Erica Brandt, Meaghan Carney, Ryan Carney and Ben Carney.

Frank is survived by one brother Dana (Shirley) Brandt from Florida and two sisters, Carol Guillot of Florida and Marion Nelson of Kentucky. He was preceded in death by one sister, Jean Bowman of Michigan, and one brother, Larry Brandt of Arizona.

Frank was an avid Penn State football and wrestling fan and enjoyed attending games and matches for many years with his wife, son and grandson. His pride and joy was his family, including his grandchildren who he loved spending time with. He was probably best known for his quiet way of always putting the needs of others before his own.

Funeral arrangement are being handled by Egger Funeral Home. A private family memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 25 at Second Presbyterian Church with the Reverend Dr. Jeff Gibelius presiding. A celebration of life gathering will be held for church and family friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Covenant House, Times Square Station, PO Box 731, New York, NY 10108-0900 or Southwest Indian Foundation, PO Box 86, Gallup, NM 87305-0086.