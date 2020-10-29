Bonnie L. Kreiger

Bonnie L. Kreiger, age 80, of Carlisle, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Forest Park Nursing Home in Carlisle. Born February 25, 1940 in Wormleysburg, she was the daughter of the late Neil H. and Dorothy (Hooper) Thrush. Bonnie was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church in Mechanicsburg, where she was a part of the Altar Guild and the Markettes. She was also a member of Beta Sigma Phi International. Bonnie loved to travel with her husband. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her children and grandchildren. Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald L. Kreiger; brother, Alan Thrush; great grandson, Gage (Tiffany). She is survived by her son, Scott Kreiger and wife Debra of Mechanicsburg; her daughter, Jamie Kreiger of Dover, DE; her son, Todd Kreiger and companion Tammy Sollenberger of Carlisle; and her daughter, Dawn Kreiger and fiancé Mike Kreider of Columbia, PA; and five grandchildren: Jason (Scott), Taylor (Dawn), Tiffany, Brittany, Katy (Todd). Graveside services will be 12:00 PM Monday, November 2, 2020 at Rolling Green Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bonnie's name may be made to Saint Mark Lutheran Church, 117 West Keller Street, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 or Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.