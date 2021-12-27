Menu
Freeman P. Calaman
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA

Freeman P. Calaman

June 24, 1943- December 16, 2021

Freeman P. Calaman, 78, of Carlisle, PA, husband of Loretta J. (Duncan) Calaman, passed away at home on Thursday, July 16, 2021. He was born June 24, 1943, in Carlisle to the late James P. and Mildred P. (Miller) Calaman.

He is survived by his sister Della Witmer of Carlisle; son Jeffrey P. Calaman and his wife Shannon Failor of Carlisle; stepdaughters Tawna Beichler of St. Thomas and Catina Phillips of Chambersburg; grandsons Cody M. Calaman, Kenneth Hershey, and Ryan Phillips; granddaughters Aja M. Calaman and Beyanca Phillips; sister-in-laws Belinda Reed and her husband Glen of IL and Lori Sbjak and her husband Frank of NY and brother-in-law Michele Duncan and his wife Michele of Newville. Freeman was preceded in death by sisters Clare Rodgers, Jean Keck, Georgiana Baer, Doris Kuhn and Virginia Basehore and brothers Guy A. Calaman and James P. Calaman, Jr.

At the request of Mr. Calaman, no services will be held. Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013 is assisting family with arrangements. To sign guestbook please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.




Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 27, 2021.
