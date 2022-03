Gary G. Cummings

April 08, 1940- June 06, 2021

Gary G. Cummings, 81, of Chambersburg, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021.

In 1978 he joined Modjeski and Masters Consulting Engineers in Mechanicsburg, where he was an associate until his retirement in 2003.

Arrangements are being handled by the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg, PA.