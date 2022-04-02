Menu
Gary Lynn Farner
1944 - 2022
BORN
1944
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA

Gary Lynn Farner

November 07, 1944- March 27, 2022

Gary Lynn Farner, 77, of Carlisle, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at UPMC Carlisle.

He was born November 7, 1944, in Carlisle to the late Floyd N. and Ruth O. (Mayberry) Farner.

Gary loved music and had a wealth of musical knowledge. When he wasn't working, he could often be found at home listening to music and recording on his reel to reel to sharpen his DJing skills. He was employed by the former Troy Laundry and Dry Cleaning for 42 years as a driver before his eventual retirement. Gary's sister also had fond memories of the times they enjoyed old horror movies together while eating a pie that he baked.

Gary is survived by two children, Jeffrey Farner and Christina Waldon both of Carlisle; one brother, William E. Farner of Carlisle; one sister, Mary Elizabeth Frank of Carlisle; and one granddaughter, Kendra Waldon of Carlisle. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Kathy A. Sheriff.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Apr. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
