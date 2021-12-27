Menu
Gary O. Martin
Gary O. Martin
October 28, 1948- December 24, 2021
Gary O. Martin, 73, of Newville, PA passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021, in the UPMC Carlisle with his family by his side. He was born October 28, 1948, in Carlisle to Evelyn (Yoter) Martin and the late Oliver Martin.
Gary was a lifelong resident of Penn Township, Cumberland County and was a graduate of Big Spring High School and Electronics Institute, Harrisburg. He was a United States Navy Veteran and served aboard the USS John F. Kennedy Aircraft Carrier. Gary retired from the Letterkenny Army Depot with 30 years of service as an Equipment Specialist. He was a Penn Township Supervisor since 2008 and Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, since 2009. His memberships include, Cumberland County Agricultural Preservation Board, Cumberland County Council of Governments, where he had served as Vice President and President, Penn Township Volunteer Fire Department, where he was the former Vice President, and Big Spring Bulldog Foundation, where he served on the board. Gary was a member of the Dickinson Presbyterian Church and attended the Newville First Church of God. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, loved Penn Township and loved spending time with his family and his three grandsons.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Pat (Lay) Martin; daughters, Chris T. Campbell; son, Craig O. Martin; three grandsons, Oliver Martin, Cameron Campbell, and Nathan Campbell; and sister, Mary Beth (Stanley) Nye.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 2:00 PM in the Newville First Church of God, 475 Shippensburg Rd., Newville, PA 17241 with Rev. Wayne Good officiating. A viewing will be held at 12:00 PM until the time of service and burial will be in the Dickinson Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by the Cumberland County Honor Guard. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Penn Township Volunteer Fire Department, 1750 Pine Road, Newville, Pa 17241 or to a charity of your choice. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Newville First Church of God
475 Shippensburg Road, Newville, PA
Dec
30
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Newville First Church of God
475 Shippensburg Road, Newville, PA
So sad to hear of Gary's passing. Pat, may you be comforted by family and friends.
Diane Fry
January 14, 2022
Eric Beatty
December 30, 2021
I´m very sorry for this loss. I enjoyed working with Gary over the last several years. He was smart, hard working, and a true leader. I regret not getting a chance to golf with him.
Steve Kros
Work
December 28, 2021
Knew Gary from softball league and seeing around town. He and I had some good laughs, and he was the type of guy who was a friend to all. So sorry that he passed and condolences to entire family and all his friends. God be with him as he enters into eternal life.
Glenn Peterson, Carlisle
Friend
December 27, 2021
greg and barb fisher
December 27, 2021
