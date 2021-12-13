Menu
Gary L. Rhoades
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA
Gary L. Rhoades
June 14, 1952- December 09, 2021

Gary L. Rhoades, 69, of Carlisle, PA passed away December 9, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00PM on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Plainfield First Church of God, 2089 Newville Rd., Carlisle, PA 17081. Viewing will be held at the church on Friday from 11:00AM until service time. Interment will take place at Young's United Methodist Church Cemetery in Shermans Dale.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. To sign guest book and to read full obituary please go to www.HoffmanFH.com



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear of Gary's passing may be R I P.
Donald Jumper
School
December 17, 2021
