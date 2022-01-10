Gayle W. Fry
October 02, 1928- January 03, 2022
Gayle W. Fry, 93, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on January 3, 2022.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00PM on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the First United Church of Christ, 30 N. Pitt St., Carlisle, PA 17013. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 1:00PM until service time.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. To read the full obituary and to sign the guest book please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.
Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Jan. 10, 2022.