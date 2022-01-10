Menu
Gayle W. Fry
Carlisle High School
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA
Gayle W. Fry
October 02, 1928- January 03, 2022

Gayle W. Fry, 93, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on January 3, 2022.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00PM on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the First United Church of Christ, 30 N. Pitt St., Carlisle, PA 17013. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 1:00PM until service time.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. To read the full obituary and to sign the guest book please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Jan. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
First United Church of Christ
30 N. Pitt Street, Carlisle, PA
Jan
15
Service
2:00p.m.
First United Church of Christ
30 N. Pitt Street, Carlisle, PA
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
Gay was the last of the Susie-Q´s. Our Mom, Carrie Shuman Wian so enjoyed Gay. May you many memories of Gay help you in these days. Our most sincere condolences.
Leslie Wian Ingalzo
Friend
January 10, 2022
