George S. Roush

March 23, 1930- November 27, 2020

George S. Roush, 90, of Carlisle, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Thornwald Home.

He was born March 23, 1930 in Carlisle to the late John William and Beulah (Hoover) Roush and was the widower of Janet G. (Bretz) Roush who passed away only two months ago.

George graduated from Carlisle High School. He retired as Manager of the Commissary Warehouse on the Carlisle Barracks. After his retirement, George worked for the Farmers Trust Company. He was a longtime member of Huntsdale Church of the Brethren where he served as a deacon and sang in the choir. George was an active member of the Gideons International, serving in various leadership roles over the years. He loved his wife and daughter, Wendy, dearly. George was especially proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and would brag about them to everyone.

George is survived by two grandchildren, Heather Rohrbaugh (Timothy) of Carlisle and Matthew Fraker (Jason Ferrell) of Richmond, VA; five great-grandchildren, Noah, Maddie, and Eli Rohrbaugh and Addie and Nellie Ferrell; his son-in-law, Harold Fraker of Carlisle; three sisters, Lois Groff (Earl) of Lancaster, Norma Webber (Richard) of Newville, and Deborah Baldwin of Carlisle. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jay Roush, and four children: twin daughters, infant son, Dennis, and daughter, Wendy Fraker.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Huntsdale Church of the Brethren Cemetery, 170 Church Rd. Carlisle, PA 17015. A service celebrating the life of George will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013.

