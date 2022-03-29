Gerald L. Morrison

October 19, 1934- March 25, 2022

Gerald L. Morrison, 87, of Carlisle, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, at home with family by his side. He was born on October 19, 1934, in Carlisle and was a son of the late Orris L. Morrison and Martha (Evelhoch) Morrison.

Gerald attended Carlisle High School and served six years in the Army Reserve. Gerald retired from the former Carlisle Tire & Rubber Co. after many years of service with the grounds and maintenance crew. Gerald enjoyed working outside and taking care of his yard. He was a former member of the McAllister Evangelical United Brethren Church. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Gerald was a devoted husband and beloved patriarch who loved his family immensely.

He is survived by his wife 64 years Carolyn M. (Smeigh) Morrison, two sons, Vic K. (wife Tracey) Morrison of Plainfield and Roger L. Morrison of Carlisle, one daughter Deena J. (husband Mike) Hench of Carlisle, one brother Barry Morrison of Carlisle, six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one brother Robert Morrison, two sisters, Verenna LaMaster and Vivian Curlen.

A visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022, followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Chaplain Alan R. Echard officiating. Burial will be in Westminster Cemetery, Carlisle. Visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences.