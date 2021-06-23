Menu
Glenda M. Wilson
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA

Glenda M. Wilson

August 07, 1948- June 20, 2021

Glenda M. Wilson, age 72, of Carlisle, PA passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at UPMC Carlisle.

She was born August 7, 1948 in Harrisburg to the late John C. and Josephine M. (Fisher) Couffer.

Glenda was a member of Carlisle First Church of God where she was an avid knitter for the group Patches of Love. She also enjoyed gardening and going on bus trips.

Glenda is survived by her daughter Valerie E. Wilson of Carlisle and nephew John J. Arkon of Harrisburg. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles D. Wilson; son Chuck Wilson and sister Bonnie Blaine.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 20 E. Pomfret St., Carlisle, PA 17013

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 202 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. To sign the guest book please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Jun. 23, 2021.
