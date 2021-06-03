Menu
Glenn Paul McCall
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA

Glenn Paul McCall

December 03, 1951- May 20, 2021

Glenn Paul "Pokey" McCall, age 69 of Carlisle, passed away May 20, 2021 at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle. Born December 3, 1951 in Harrisburg, son of the late James A. Sr. and Frances Louise (King) McCall.

Glenn was a service representative for Diversey, Inc., a US Army Veteran, having served 11 years and was a Zembo Shrine Clown.

Glenn is survived by his wife of 20 years, Andrea (Pajan) McCall; children Shannon L. Kurtz, Scott T. McCall, Daniel J. Kennedy and Patrick M. Kennedy; grandchildren JJ, Hannah, Chloe, Cayden, Kyler and Bryce and brothers, James McCall Jr., William T. McCall and Mark E. McCall.

At the request of the family, there will be no viewing or services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle.

To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com




Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Jun. 3, 2021.
