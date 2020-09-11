Grace L. Hartsock

August 08, 1931- September 09, 2020

Grace L. Hartsock, 89, of Mechanicsburg, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the home of her son in Mechanicsburg.

Grace was the widow of Dewey A. Hartsock.

Services will be held Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 11:00 am in her church, Christian Life Assembly, 2645 Lisburn Road, Camp Hill, PA. Viewings will be held Monday from 6-8 pm in the Cocklin Funeral Home, Inc., 30 N. Chestnut St., Dillsburg and on Tuesday from 10-11 am at the church.

For a complete obituary and to sign an online guestbook please visit www.cocklinfuneralhome.com