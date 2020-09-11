Menu
Search
Menu
Cumberlink Sentinel
Cumberlink Sentinel HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Grace L. Hartsock

Grace L. Hartsock

August 08, 1931- September 09, 2020

Grace L. Hartsock, 89, of Mechanicsburg, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the home of her son in Mechanicsburg.

Grace was the widow of Dewey A. Hartsock.

Services will be held Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 11:00 am in her church, Christian Life Assembly, 2645 Lisburn Road, Camp Hill, PA. Viewings will be held Monday from 6-8 pm in the Cocklin Funeral Home, Inc., 30 N. Chestnut St., Dillsburg and on Tuesday from 10-11 am at the church.

For a complete obituary and to sign an online guestbook please visit www.cocklinfuneralhome.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Cumberlink Sentinel on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cocklin Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.