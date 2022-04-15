Grace Irene McGill

September 18, 1940- April 13, 2022

Grace Irene McGill, 81, of Carlisle passed away Wednesday April 13, 2022 in her home.

She was born September 18, 1940 in Chambersburg a daughter of Samuel and Mary Bittinger Hawkins.

Irene had retired from Reeves Hoffman, Carlisle. She had attended South Fairview First Church of God, and had belonged to the Lighthouse Church, Newville.

Mrs. McGill is survived by her husband Larry N. McGill, three children Steven A. Hawkins, and his wife Kimberly, Terry L. Hawkins, and Barbara J. Wilson and her husband Tony; eight grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren; two step-sons Allen McGill, and Danny McGill, one step-daughter Carole Weaver; and two sisters Ethel Warner and Edna Mellott.

She was preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters.

A viewing will be held Monday April 18, 2022 from 11 AM to 1 PM in the Egger Funeral Home Inc. 15 W. Big Spring Ave. Newville. A funeral service will be held at 1 PM Monday in the Funeral Home, burial will follow in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle.