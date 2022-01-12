Grace M. McKeehan

December 25, 1931- January 10, 2022

Grace Motter McKeehan of Newville passed away in her home January 10, 2022. Born December 25, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Floyd William and Emma Mae Nenninger Motter.

During her rich life, Grace was a devoted member of Centerville Lutheran Church; worked at Carlisle Corporation and Lynn's Market; and loudly cheered the Duke Blue Devils in college basketball, Dale Earnhardt and Jimmie Johnson on the NASCAR circuit, and McKeehan Motorsports #4R on the local dirt tracks.

Grace is survived by three children - Richard E. George, of Charlotte, Randy L. George of Newville, and Roger McKeehan and his wife Marie of Newville - one step-granddaughter Alyssa Suchy, and "the best dog there ever was" Buddy. She was preceded in death by brother Lester W. Motter.

Visitation will be held Saturday, January 15 from 10:00am until 11:00am at Centerville Lutheran Church, immediately followed by a memorial service in the church, and then a graveside service in Centerville Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Centerville Lutheran Church, 1874 Walnut Bottom Road, Newville, PA 17241.