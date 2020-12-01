Menu
Grace V. Creyaufmiller
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020

Grace V. Creyaufmiller

May 03, 1926- November 28, 2020

Grace V. Creyaufmiller, age 94 of Carlisle, formerly of Allentown, passed away November 28, 2020 at Chapel Pointe at Carlisle. Born May 3, 1926, daughter of the late Arah and Esther (Stahl) Pannepacker. She was the widow of Perry Creyaufmiller.

Grace was a member of Bethel Assembly of God.

She is survived by her niece Linda (Larry) Slusser, Carlisle and nephew William Strausser, Felton. She is also survived by several grandnieces and grandnephews.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Ruth Becker and Lorraine Strausser and niece Ruth Jones.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, viewing and service will be private at the convenience of the family.

Grace will be laid to rest beside her husband at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle.

To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com



Published by Cumberlink Sentinel on Dec. 1, 2020.
